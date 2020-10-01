Power Alert issued statewide Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s power grid operator has issued a Power Alert for Thursday as much of the state is expected to experience above-average temperatures.
The California Independent System Operator has asked people statewide to reduce their energy use between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.
Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., the ISO is urging people to:
- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
- Defer use of major appliances.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
- Unplug unused electrical devices.
- Close blinds and drapes.
- Use fans when possible.
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open
Last month, California ISO directed the state’s major utilities to perform rotating blackouts due to extreme heat. The last time the power grid operator called for rolling power outages was in 2001.
