Power shut off for 24,000 PG&E customers; more outages possible

NEVADA COUNTY (KTXL) – People who live in the Sierra Foothills are without power Tuesday morning.

The high fire danger weather forced PG&E to turn off the lights for 24,000 customers in Nevada, Yuba, and Butte Counties.

It’s all to prevent electric lines from sparking wildfires like they have in the past.

The outage could last anywhere from 24 to 48 hours.

One homeowner believes PG&E could have prevented past fires with proper maintenance.

“Their infrastructure is pretty old. That’s something they should have been improving over the years instead of just saving money to make a profit,” said the homeowner.

With a Red Flag Warning in place across the Sierra Foothills, Cal Fire has extra crews ready to go at a moment’s notice.

