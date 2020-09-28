Power shut off set for 65,000 California electric customers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say power will be shut off for 65,000 Northern California electric customers in 16 counties to prevent the spread of wildfires that have engulfed areas of the state.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation’s largest electric utility, shut off power to 11,000 customers beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday and planned to cut service to another 54,000 customers by 8 p.m.

The company expected to have power restored by Monday evening to all customers. PG&E Incident Commander Mark Quinlan says the initial plan was to temporarily cut service to 89,000 customers, but monitoring enabled a reduction of 27%.

Latest Posts