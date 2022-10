Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(KRON) – The California Lottery Powerball jackpot is now $580 million, according to a tweet Friday from California Lottery.

After the last drawing, two people matched four numbers and the Powerball. Both winners received prize amounts of over $30,000.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 6, 8, 15, 27 and 42 and the Powerball number was 10. The next drawing for the $580 million jackpot is set for Saturday night.