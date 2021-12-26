Powerball jackpot reaches $416 million ahead of final week in 2021

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Is there any magic left in 2021 for one lucky winner?

No winner was announced during the Christmas Day drawing of the Powerball jackpot that now stands at $416 million, California Lottery said.

As 2021 comes down to a close, folks can buy a lotto ticket to take a crack at the nine-figure jackpot. They should buy a ticket before a potential winner is announced in Monday’s drawing.

If one lucky winner claims the prize, California Lottery said the estimated cash value is around $300 million dollars after taxes, fees, etc.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $201 million with the next drawing on Tuesday.

Super Lotto Plus jackpot stands at $10 million with the next drawing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am