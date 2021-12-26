Powerball jackpot reaches $416 million ahead of final week in 2021

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Is there any magic left in 2021 for one lucky winner?

No winner was announced during the Christmas Day drawing of the Powerball jackpot that now stands at $416 million, California Lottery said.

As 2021 comes down to a close, folks can buy a lotto ticket to take a crack at the nine-figure jackpot. They should buy a ticket before a potential winner is announced in Monday’s drawing.

If one lucky winner claims the prize, California Lottery said the estimated cash value is around $300 million dollars after taxes, fees, etc.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $201 million with the next drawing on Tuesday.

Super Lotto Plus jackpot stands at $10 million with the next drawing on Wednesday.