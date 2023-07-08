(KRON) — Did you win? The numbers for Powerball’s $615 million jackpot were released Saturday night.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and (Powerball number) 18.

The estimated cash value of the jackpot is $310.6 million, according to Powerball’s website.

No winners were announced in Powerball’s last drawing on Wednesday.

Mega Millions’ winning numbers for its $450 million jackpot were released Friday. Nobody won the jackpot, but one person from California matched five of the six numbers. That person won $1 million.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This story will be updated.