‘Pray for everybody’: 5-year-old meteorologist gives update on orange skies

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – 5-year-old Silah Waqar gives an excellent weather forecast of the orange sky in Dublin, California Wednesday morning.
Just like the rest of the Bay Area, she woke up surprised to see eerie and “apocalyptic” red-orange skies as smoke descended into the region from wildfires.
“I’m gonna pray for everybody because I’m so scared,” Sillah says in the video.
Silah wants to be on TV one day, and we think she’d be amazing.
