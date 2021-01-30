Pregnant women debate taking COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues across California, expecting mothers are expressing mixed feelings about getting the shot when their turn comes up despite the CDC and healthcare providers recommending that taking the vaccine is the safest route while pregnant.

Adding to the confusion, an initial decision by the world health organization this week recommencing pregnant woman not take the Moderna vaccine — now reversed after criticism.

A midwife says her clients are expressing mixed feelings about the shot but the CDC and doctors say it is the safest route for pregnant women, women who are lactating or breastfeeding and also for women who are thinking about getting pregnant.

“We’re not only worried about the mother, we’re also worried about the fetus as well,” Dr. Warner Huh said.

Dr. Warner Huh heads the Department of Obstetrics at University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, a leading hospital for women’s health.

He says many healthcare providers are recommencing pregnant or lactating women take the COVID-19 vaccine.

His pregnant patients recovered quickly from COVID but some became severely ill.

“They have difficulty breathing, oxygenating, and we have to be worried about the downstream consequences not only on the mother, but also on the fetus or the baby,” Dr. Warner Huh said.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization recommended pregnant women not take the Moderna vaccine unless they’re a healthcare worker or have a preexisting condition.

While the CDC and most professional medical societies contend it is the safest route while pregnant and that any potential risks associated with taking the vaccine are minimal compared to catching the virus while pregnant.

On Friday, the WHO reversed its stance after criticism. The guidelines now closely aligns with the CDC.

Expecting mothers are urged to seek guidance from your healthcare providers.

Dr. huh added there’s still more to learn.

“There’s a lot we know about the vaccine, but there’s a lot we don’t know about the vaccine, but this is a once in a lifetime pandemic,” he said. “We have seen nationally and internationally, pregnant women die as a consequence of COVID-19. You know it’s our job to be able to provide what we think is the best prevention strategy for pregnant women.”

While healthcare providers are not worried about pregnant women taking the vaccine, they are worried about when it will become available to them. At the moment, expectant mothers are not listed as a top priority in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.