Preliminary hearing date set for suspected ‘Golden State Killer’

SACRAMENTO (KRON/CNN) — The man accused in the Golden State Killer case is set to appear in a Sacramento court room in May for a preliminary hearing.

Joseph James DeAngelo will return to court May 12 at 8:30 a.m. for the hearing where evidence will be presented and a judge will determine whether there is probable cause for the case to go to trial.

A judge on Wednesday denied DeAngelo’s defense request to delay the hearing.

DeAngelo was arrested in April 2018.

He’s accused in the killings of at least 13 people and more than 50 rapes across California in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Golden State Killer’s last known killing was in 1986.

DeAngelo was tracked down by investigators thanks to DNA and genealogy technology.