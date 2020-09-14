Pres. Trump to visit California on Monday for briefing on wildfire devastation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — President Trump is expected to visit California on Monday for a briefing on the state’s wildfire devastation.

President Trump is reportedly flying to McLlellan Park in Sacramento which is serving as a command station for state emergency management officials.

White House officials say state leaders will provide the president with a briefing on California’s wildfire situation, which so far has been historic with five of the state’s largest fires burning.

Cal OES officials confirmed the visit but say they don’t have logistical details yet.

Because of COVID, members of the state Republican Caucus tell us who the president will meet with is limited. I’m told so far he’s set to be joined by Congressmen Doug Lamalfa, Kevin McCarthy and possibly Governor Gavin Newsom.

Trump’s visit will come just days after Governor Newsom slammed the president’s leadership on the environment, noting the 100 lawsuits california has against the administration — most of them environment related.

The governor called the state’s wildfire situation a climate emergency and a prompt to speed up progress on the state’s carbon-free goals.

Some Republican state lawmakers didn’t think that was appropriate..

“To make that whole conference and use the back drop, our devastating Bear Fire, to talk about climate change and how this is only about climate change when the very real fact is the over-accumulation of fuels in our forests that has been the cause of all of these fires,” Assemblymember James Gallagher said. “We’re all just reeling trying to recover. the biggest thing is us all working together to help our community recover from yet another disaster.”

Gallagher tells us hopefully an important take away from Monday is the new partnership the federal government and california established to significantly improve forest management in the state.

Again, those logistical details for the president’s visit have yet to be released. We do know air space in this area has been restricted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

