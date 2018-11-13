President Trump expedites request for 'Major Disaster Declaration' for California

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday evening that he is with California wildfire victims all the way and has approved an 'expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California.'

This comes after controversy with his tweets on Saturday morning that received backlash from top firefighters' associations, politicians and celebrities.

Governor Jerry Brown had requested the declaration, which would make victims eligible for crisis counseling, housing and unemployment help, and legal aid.



I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The Camp Fire burning in Butte County has burned 113,000 acres with 25 percent containment and taken the lives of 29 people.

In Southern California, two people lost their lives in the Woolsey Fire that has burned 91,572 acres and is 20 percent contained.

