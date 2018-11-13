California

President Trump expedites request for 'Major Disaster Declaration' for California

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 05:39 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 06:12 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday evening that he is with California wildfire victims all the way and has approved an 'expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California.'

This comes after controversy with his tweets on Saturday morning that received backlash from top firefighters' associations, politicians and celebrities. 

Governor Jerry Brown had requested the declaration, which would make victims eligible for crisis counseling, housing and unemployment help, and legal aid.
 

 

The Camp Fire burning in Butte County has burned 113,000 acres with 25 percent containment and taken the lives of 29 people. 

In Southern California, two people lost their lives in the Woolsey Fire that has burned 91,572 acres and is 20 percent contained. 

