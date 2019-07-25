‘Price is Right Live’ coming to Northern California

REDDING (KRON) – “[Insert your name here] Come on down! You’re the next contestant on ‘The Price is Right!'”

That’s right “Price is Right” fans – your dream could come true!

“The Price Is Right Live – On Stage” is coming to Redding on Friday, Nov. 29.

The show will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Redding Civic Auditorium.

The interactive stage show gives lucky people the chance to play classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the Showcase to win prizes such as vacations, appliances, and even a brand new car!

You won’t be making your TV debut, though, since this live event won’t be televised.

If you’d like to register for a chance to be a contestant, just the visit registration area at or near the venue box office three hours prior to the show time, so by 5 p.m. on Nov. 29. You must be at least 18 years-old and a legal resident of the U.S. or Canada.

Officials say ticket purchases will not increase your chance of being selected to play.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m.

>> Click here for more ticket information.

The show will not be making any other stops in California for the rest of the year.