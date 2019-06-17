Pride flag flies at State Capitol for first time in state history

The Pride flag is flying over the State Capitol for the first time in state history to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month.

Governor Gavin Newsom requested the flag be flown on the main flag pole of the building through July 1.

On Monday morning, the flag was raised by the California Department of General Services.

“In California, we celebrate and support our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community’s right to live out loud – during Pride month and every month. By flying the pride flag over the State Capitol, we send a clear message that California is welcoming and inclusive to all, regardless of how you identify or who you love.” – Governor Newsom

Colorado and Wisconsin also raised the flag for a historical first.

In the past, the flag has been hung over balconies at the Capitol and the dome has been lit up with rainbow colors.

