Project Room Key: Newsom announces 10,974 hotel rooms secured for homeless population

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday that 10,974 hotel rooms have been secured to house the homeless population in California.

Project Room Key is an initiative to provide safe isolation shelter for the homeless amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a partnership with Motel 6, another 5,025 motel rooms have been secured.

Rooms will be made available at 47 locations across 19 counties in the state.

At this time, 4,211 homeless people have been placed in hotel rooms.

Newsom also announced that overnight, 87 people lost their lives to COVID-19, making it the highest number of daily deaths so far. 1,072 total have died from the virus in California.

