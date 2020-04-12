Projected number of COVID-19 deaths significantly decrease for California, US

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A recent model released by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths throughout the United States.

KRON4 has been reporting the latest numbers as they are updated each week.

The United States as a Whole

As of April 12, the data shows the United States is still at its peak. Numbers are expected to really decline towards the end of the month, and even more in May.

The model projects the national COVID-19 death toll to reach 61,545 by Aug. 4. That number has now declined just a week after it rose up.

In our original report on March 28, 81,114 deaths were projected in the United States. That number spiked to 95,531 a week later on April 4.

California

In California alone, the state death toll was originally projected to be 6,109 by Aug. 4. The number slightly decreased seven days later to 5,068.

As of April 12, the number of deaths in California due to COVID-19 dramatically decreased to 1,616.

California has been nationally recognized for its quick response to the outbreak, quickly implementing shelter in place and social distancing orders.

Even though numbers are decreasing, officials don’t want people to stop now.

If people continue to follow orders, we can see the number of cases and deaths projected continue to decline.

Please note: the number of deaths and total cases of COVID-19 change constantly.

