Projection: 179,000 could die of COVID-19 by October

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New projections show 58,000 more people will die of coronavirus in our country by October 1.

According to the University of Washington, they project 179,000 deaths by Oct. 1.

It’s important to remember that these are all projections created by their computer models, which we have closely been monitoring and referring to since the beginning of the pandemic.

At one point, the chart showed a prediction of the death toll exceeding 200,000, so it has gone down.

Right now in the US, our death toll with the coronavirus stands at 121,000.

According to their model, in California, 11,600 people are projected to die of the coronavirus by October .

That’s about double the current number of deaths in California. Right now we stand at 5,725.

Looking at the total number of cases in our state right now, we are at 195,925 and this includes our recent single-day surge of 7,000 coronavirus cases.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been pleading with Californians to wear a mask with a new statewide face mask order.

This comes as more and more communities reopen, such as San Francisco, all while case numbers continue to rise.

So as the governor has said, it’s up to the people to follow the rules and try to save lives by doing such things as wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and maintaining good handwashing.

Because if cases continue to rise, the governor has said we could go back to shutting down the state.

Latest Stories: