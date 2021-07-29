‘Proof of being unvaccinated’: California restaurant owner has bizarre CNN interview

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -A Southern California restaurant owner who recently went viral for posting that vaccinated customers weren’t welcome at his establishment had a bizarre interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Tony Roman’s Italian restaurant Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach put up signs reading “Notice: Proof of being unvaccinated required,” which also features a graphic depicting a pair of hands breaking apart a syringe. “We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity. Thank you for pondering.”

Roman appeared on Cuomo’s newscast to talk about the posting and the interview quickly went off the rails.

“Is this a little bit of a joke?” Cuomo asked for the first question. “Can you give me some hope that you really don’t want people to get vaccinated so they can come to your restaurant?”

“That’s a good question,” Roman replied. “You’re a smart guy. It’s an IQ test. Like I say to people when they ask me, if they’re so blinded with their rage and their hate, if you still don’t understand it, we should put up a sign that says you’re too stupid to come into the restaurant. I mean, it’s very simple, just like you said, I think you figured it out. Am I right?”

“I don’t even know what you’re saying right now,” Cuomo said.

“We’re making a point,” said Roman.

Roman went on to say the stunt was “not an anti-vaccine stand, but a pro-freedom stand.”

Roman jabbed back at Cuomo later in the interview, questioning Cuomo’s brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on their handling of nursing homes at the start of the pandemic.

Cuomo cut off the interview after a few minutes of back and forth and apologized to his audience for having Roman on after calling him an idiot.

The interview did not touch on how Roman would verify unvaccinated status.