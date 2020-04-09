Property tax deadline looms leaving homeowners wondering how to make payment

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Friday April 10th is the property tax deadline in California leaving many homeowners affected by COVID-19 wondering how they’ll make their payments.

More than 2.3 million Californians have filed for unemployment in the last three weeks but property taxes statewide are still due on Friday.

The state hasn’t offered an extension or relief mandate, but tax collectors in individual counties are offering late-payment penalty cancellations.

“This was really an agreement and a discussion of treasurers across the state because under existing state law, they have said that they cannot extend the date beyond April 10th, and so the way to really handle that is to give people an opportunity who have a financial hardship to pay late,” John Gioia said.

Two local counties, San Francisco and San Mateo, were able to extend their payment deadline to May 4.

After that and for the remaining seven Bay Area counties beginning Friday, late payment penalties fees will be waived until June 30th.

To qualify for that reprieve, tax payers must fill out a form at their time of payment and include documentation of COVID-related financial hardship.

That includes doctor’s notes, letters from employers or other proof of loss of income.

“We understand that there’s a lot of different financial pressures that people are under, whether it’s mortgages or rents, or utilities, but also, the longer this goes on, we know that this is going to affect more individuals and businesses and become serious, so we are very well aware of that,” Gioia said.

Despite no state mandate, last week Governor Newsom’s office released a statement thanking county treasurers and tax collectors for providing relief with the penalty cancellation fees.

Meanwhile, many elected officials are urging folks to make their payments on Friday if possible.

“If the date were extended, and this cash flow of those who are able to pay, for example, did not come through, it could impact the ability of local governments to basically provide needed vital services,” Gioia said.

Those who feel they do qualify for the late-payment penalty cancellation should check with their county treasurer and tax collector to confirm specific instructions.

