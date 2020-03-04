Proposition 13: Fate unclear for $15 billion California school upgrade bond

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Right now voters are saying “no” to the only proposition on the California ballot.

Proposition 13 needs a simple majority vote to pass, but as of Wednesday morning, 56% of Californians are voting “no,” while 43% are voting “yes.”

The votes are still being counted this morning.

Proposition 13 would allow the state to borrow $15 billion to pay for school construction and upgrades across California.

$9 billion would help K-12 schools and $6 billion would go towards colleges.

Critics of the measure are concerned we could see higher taxes at the local level if passed.

