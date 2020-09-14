Protester jumps on CHP car during President Trump’s visit to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – President Donald Trump’s visit to Sacramento on Monday was met with protesters near McClellan Park.
New video shows one protester jumping onto a California Highway Patrol car.
The officer continued to drive which knocked the protester off and into the street.
At this time, it is unknown how badly the person with injured.
Check back for more details as KRON4 learns more.
