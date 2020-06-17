Racist letter found on apartment complex doors in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — At least two people in Los Angeles found a racist letter taped to their front doors Tuesday.

Police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“When I saw that, I was thinking this is ignorance and when is it gonna stop?” David said.

David didn’t want his face shown for safety reasons, but he’s appalled after receiving this racist, hate-filled message taped to the front door of his Sherman Oaks apartment.

The man, who’s African American, came home Tuesday afternoon to find the letter which reads, in part:

“My wife and I are looking to actively recruit young negroids which we can use for our disposal.”

It goes on to refer to blacks as dirty and reads: “signed by your white privileged neighbors.”

Another neighbor said the hateful message was taped to his door as well.

“In the beginning, I was just shocked. Even though I know what’s going on in the world today, it’s nothing compared to those who have lost their lives,” David said. “I hope we can come past this. I hope this thing ends but as a black male it is frustrating.”

There are cameras in the building.

LAPD’s Van Nuys division confirmed they took a report of a hate incident and searched through footage, but were not able to pinpoint a suspect.

Authorities say they will be following up.

David, who’s lived in Sherman Oaks for seven years says he hasn’t experienced anything like this, and says now is the time for all Americans to come together and fight back against racism and hate.

“It’s a wake up call to keep my eyes peeled, my ears open, watch my surroundings and understand there’s something going on in this world today,” he said.

The company that manages the apartment building is cooperating with the investigation.

