Rams’ Matthew Stafford walks away from photographer’s scary fall at Super Bowl parade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams (L) and Andrew Whitworth #77 (C) celebrate during the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(KRON) — As she was ready to take a photo in front of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, a photographer took a scary stage fall during the team’s Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Viral video shows Stafford acknowledging the photographer falling but immediately turns the other direction and walks away. His wife, Kelly, drops her jaw in shock and appears to try to help the victim.

The victim was identified as Rams photographer Kelly Smiley who tweeted after the incident she “fractured (her) spine” and broke both her cameras.

Based off the video, the stage she fell off of appeared to be around 10 feet high.

Smiley later posted on Instagram she stayed the night at a local trauma center and is “feeling ok.”

After her fall went viral, a GoFundMe called “Help Kelly Get Back On Her Feet!” was set up.

As of Thursday morning, it has raised over $14,000.

In his first year in Los Angeles, Stafford won his first Super Bowl and helped lead the Rams’ 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super LVI on Sunday Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

It was the Rams’ first Super Bowl in Los Angeles — the franchise won in 1999 while it was based in St. Louis.