LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Rapper PnB Rock was shot multiple times at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to the restaurant at 1:23 p.m. for the shooting, TMZ reported.

Video that is allegedly from the scene posted to social media shows the rapper lying in a pool of his own blood. XXL Magazine reported that he is in critical condition.

LAPD News: Shooting investigation: Prelim info: ofcrs responded to a shooting on the 100 block of W. Manchester. Victim m/B transported to local hospital, Unk condition at this time. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) September 12, 2022

An alleged witness of the shooting posted a video saying that Rock was shot in an attempted robbery over his jewelry.

An Instagram story Rock posted Monday morning showed him wearing several necklaces. His girlfriend posted an Instagram story from Roscoe’s just before the shooting.

While it was initially reported that the shooting happened at the Roscoe’s located in Inglewood, LAPD said the shooting occurred at 106 West Manchester Avenue in South Los Angeles.

Who is PnB Rock?

PnB Rock, whose birth name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, originally hails from Philadelphia and signed with Atlantic Records in 2015. His song ‘Selfish’ climbed as high as No. 51 on Billboard’s Top 100 in January 17. He has appeared in seven other songs that cracked the Top 100.

In a recent interview with DJ Akademics, Rock talked about robbery attempts on him in Los Angeles. He and Akademics remarked on how brazen robbery attempts have become common in the city, even happening in broad daylight.

“Where I’m from, we like sneaky criminals,” Rock said. “In LA, it’s like they bold.”

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles is a Los Angeles staple that has been open in the city since 1975. The restaurant was mentioned in Notorious B.I.G.’s Going Back to Cali.

KRON4 has reached out to LAPD and Roscoe’s for more information on this incident. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.