Flock of rare California condors trash woman’s home

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 21, 2017, file photo, a California condor takes flight in the Ventana Wilderness east of Big Sur, Calif. A California condor egg has hatched in Northern California’s wild, the newest member of Pinnacles National Park’s recovery program for the endangered species. California condors have been making a comeback in the wild and now occupy parts of California’s Central Coast, Arizona, Utah and Baja California, Mexico. The total wild population now numbers more than 300 birds. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — Giant California condors are rare – but not at Cinda Mickols’ home.

About 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking to the house in Tehachapi and have made quite a mess.

Mickols’ daughter, Seana Quintero of San Francisco, began posting photos of the rowdy guests on Twitter. She said the birds showed up at her mother’s home sometime last weekend.

The birds have trashed the deck, ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there’s poop everywhere.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has suggested Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News