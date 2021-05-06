Flock of rare California condors trash woman’s home

FILE – In this June 21, 2017, file photo, a California condor takes flight in the Ventana Wilderness east of Big Sur, Calif. A California condor egg has hatched in Northern California’s wild, the newest member of Pinnacles National Park’s recovery program for the endangered species. California condors have been making a comeback in the wild and now occupy parts of California’s Central Coast, Arizona, Utah and Baja California, Mexico. The total wild population now numbers more than 300 birds. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — Giant California condors are rare – but not at Cinda Mickols’ home.

About 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking to the house in Tehachapi and have made quite a mess.

Mickols’ daughter, Seana Quintero of San Francisco, began posting photos of the rowdy guests on Twitter. She said the birds showed up at her mother’s home sometime last weekend.

Over the weekend ~15 California condors descended on my moms house and absolutely trashed her deck. They still haven’t left. It sucks but also this is unheard of, there’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom 😭 pic.twitter.com/bZyHsN58Bk — Seana Lyn (@SeanaLyn) May 5, 2021

The birds have trashed the deck, ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there’s poop everywhere.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has suggested Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.