Flock of rare California condors trash woman’s home

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — Giant California condors are rare – but not at Cinda Mickols’ home.
About 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking to the house in Tehachapi and have made quite a mess.
Mickols’ daughter, Seana Quintero of San Francisco, began posting photos of the rowdy guests on Twitter. She said the birds showed up at her mother’s home sometime last weekend.
The birds have trashed the deck, ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there’s poop everywhere.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has suggested Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.