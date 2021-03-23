Rare gray wolf moves farther south into central California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A gray wolf from Oregon has been tracked farther south in California than any previous wolf equipped with a GPS collar.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the most recent collar reading showed the wolf dubbed OR-93 was in agricultural areas in central Fresno County.

The wolf dispersed from Oregon’s White River pack and was fitted with the collar last June. Gray wolves were eradicated in California early in the last century because of their perceived threat to livestock.

They were not confirmed to have returned until 2011.