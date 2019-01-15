Ratepayers must be protected amid PG&E bankruptcy, lawmakers say

SACRAMENTO (KRON) -- In Sacramento, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree -- rate payers have to protected throughout this process.

But how to deal with PG&E moving forward will be an ongoing debate in the legislature Lawmakers

Monday were not surprised by the latest developments with PG&E.

Democratic Senator Jerry Hill says this scenario sounds familiar.

"I hope they aren't doing what they did last year. Which is come to the legislature in January and give us a choice: Either bankruptcy, or bail us out,” said Hill. “That's what they did last year, and they got a bail out, and what we learned after that, behind closed doors, they didn't need a bailout."

As the assembly's vice chairman of utilities and energy committee, republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson says he's concerned for ratepayers if PG&E moves forward with bankruptcy.

"We have a perfect storm here -- a huge electricity grid that is being perilously imbalanced, it's very expensive to ratepayers and this fire damage and liability has made it even worse,” said Patterson. “We're going to have to spend a lot of hard time trying to unravel this mess in a way that protects rate payers. That's going to be very, very difficult."

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) believes lawmakers will have to prioritize how the state delivers energy to resident.

"Of course we have to make sure the fire victims are taken care of as well,” said Fong. “As time goes on, the legislature is going to have to look at how we deliver energy in our state -- how is it reliable, how is it affordable."

Lawmakers say this will be a big test for the state's new governor.

Gavin Newsom says his office is in constant contact with regulators and the utility, with an immediate focus on keeping the lights on.

Newsom says he's working with lawmakers, the public utilities commission and PG&E to come up with a solution that not only provides safe, affordable, reliable energy but one that is also fair to fire victims.

