REAL ID: 6.8M Californians have theirs; deadline looms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A total of 6,767,413 Californians already have their REAL ID, according to data from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

That’s a 459,976 increase over a month earlier, the DMV reports, when just over 6.3 million Californians had received a REAL ID.

The updated tally comes as the federal enforcement date looms.

If you didn’t already know, the deadline is Oct. 1.

That’s when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will start requiring a valid passport or other federally-approved document like a REAL ID driver license or ID card to board flights within the United States, as well as to access secure federal facilities and military bases.

The DMV is advising you to get your REAL ID now “while wait times are low,” adding that it has made improvements to make it faster and quicker to get a REAL ID.

Anyone who still needs to get a REAL ID is encouraged to fill out the application online for a REAL ID before going into an office and to come prepared with the following appropriate documents to expedite the process.

To apply for a REAL ID, you must visit a DMV office and bring the following documents:

One proof of identity* – original or certified (examples: valid passport, birth certificate)

*Legal name change document(s) if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (examples: marriage certificate, adoption papers) One proof of Social Security number

Two proofs of California residency – paper copies (examples: utility bill, bank statement)

For a complete list of acceptable documents and to access the online application, visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov.

