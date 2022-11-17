(KRON)– The deadline for domestic air travelers to get a REAL ID was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, that deadline is just months away.

After May 3, 2023, domestic air travelers in the U.S who use only their driver’s license for identification to get on a plane will need to have a REAL ID. In order to get a REAL ID, you have to apply for it through the DMV.

The DMV recommends starting the process by visiting their website here. You will have to upload copies of other forms of identification, such as a passport or birth certificate.

You will also have to show proof of residency, such as a utility bill or mortgage bill. After finishing the online portion, you will have to physically go to a DMV office to take an updated picture for your REAL ID.

It is also possible to do the entire process at the DMV, but they say it’s faster to start at the website first. After all that, your new license should arrive in the mail in a week or so.

If you have a REAL ID driver’s license, a bear with a star symbol will appear in the upper right-hand corner. No bear, no Real ID.

After May 3, anyone trying to travel without their REAL ID may need to show a passport or other forms of identification in order to board a plane.

After the deadline, REAL ID may also be needed to enter some federal government facilities such as military bases and courthouses.