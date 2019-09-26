REAL ID deadline looms; do you have yours?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The REAL ID deadline is Oct. 1, 2020.

That means by the deadline of Oct. 1 next year, anyone who does not have a REAL ID or other compliant form of identification such as a U.S. passport will not be able to board a flight.

The REAL ID Act originally passed in 2005.

According to a survey conducted by market research firm Longwoods International, 72% of Americans either do not have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or are unsure if they do.

The study also found that more than half of Americans (57%) said they did not know about the upcoming deadline.

>> Click here for more information on the REAL ID.

Latest News Headlines: