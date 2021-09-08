Recall election: Obama supports Gov. Newsom, urges Californians to vote no

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Former President Barack Obama defended Governor Gavin Newsom and is urging Californians to vote “no” in the recall election.

Obama appeared in a statewide ad supporting Newsom in the final days of the campaign.

“Governor Newsom has spent the past year and a half protecting California communities,” Obama said. “Now Republicans are trying to recall him from office and overturn common sense COVID safety measures for health care workers and school staff.”

The former president had a very specific message to voters.

“Your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids and putting them at risk, helping Californians recover or taking us backwards,” he said. “Protect California by voting no on the Republican recall.”

Gov. Newsom tweeted the video and said there’s “too much on the line” to not vote.

“Listen to @BarackObama — California has a big choice to make on September 14th,” Newsom wrote.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have made campaign stops in California to support the governor.

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to California early next week to campaign for Newsom.