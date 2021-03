SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom has surpassed the goal of 2-million signatures days ahead of the deadline.

Supporters say the count is now at 2,060,000 signatures, which is enough to offset the potential 25% rejection rate of verified signatures.

This effort needs about 1.5 million verified signatures — The group says 1,871,573 signatures have been pre-verified internally through an outside third-party vendor.

