Red Flag Warning in effect for Northern California: What to know

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Northern California due to gusty winds and low humidity, according to CAL Fire.
The Red Flag Warning went into effect Sunday afternoon and will continue into Tuesday evening.
“This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution outdoors,” CAL Fire said in a tweet.
KRON4 Meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez says air quality in the Bay Area valleys is ranging from poor to very poor.
Conditions are expected to improve beginning Tuesday.
According to CAL Fire, a Red Flag Warning is issued for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior.
During a Red Flag Warning, extreme caution is urged by all residents. A simple spark can cause a major wildfire.
CAL FIRE will place additional firefighters on duty and staff more fire engines to be able to respond to any new fires.