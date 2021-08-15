Red Flag Warning in effect for Northern California: What to know

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Northern California due to gusty winds and low humidity, according to CAL Fire.

The Red Flag Warning went into effect Sunday afternoon and will continue into Tuesday evening.

“This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution outdoors,” CAL Fire said in a tweet.

KRON4 Meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez says air quality in the Bay Area valleys is ranging from poor to very poor.

Conditions are expected to improve beginning Tuesday.

According to CAL Fire, a Red Flag Warning is issued for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior.

During a Red Flag Warning, extreme caution is urged by all residents. A simple spark can cause a major wildfire.

CAL FIRE will place additional firefighters on duty and staff more fire engines to be able to respond to any new fires.

Air quality for #BayArea valleys is ranging from poor to very poor. Expect improved air quality starting Tuesday thanks to Mother Nature's A/C pushing it away from our area. Tracking hot temps inland with cooler highs along the coast to start your work week Monday! @kron4news pic.twitter.com/TU0oFCxSeN — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) August 15, 2021