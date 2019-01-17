Registered sex offender pretended to be woman to lure teen to home, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Arturo Alfred Martinez of Hesperia / Hesperia Police Department

HESPERIA (KRON) - Police say a registered sex offender posed as a woman to try to lure a teenage victim to his home in Hesperia.

According to authorities, desputies contacted the registered sex offender, 42-year-old Arturo Alfred Martinez of Hesperia, at his home on the 7600 block of Corona Avenue.

Deputies contacted Martinez after receiving numerous complaints from women, including a 17-year-old victim, who reported being lured to his home under false pretenses.

Police say Martinez would solicit women through social media and other websites using a false name, then would disguise his voice to appear as a woman.

Martinez would solicit women through babysitting services, cleaning services, taxi services, real estate companies, and other delivery type businesses, police added.

According to authorities, Martinez contacted women from Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Phelan, and Victorville with the intetion to lure them to his home with the intent to commit a sexual act.

A search warrant yielded evidence recovered from his home and Martinez was subsequently arrested for Contact with a Minor with the Intent to Commit a Sexual Act.

He has been booked at the High Desert Detention Center and is being held on $500,000 bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff's Station. To remain anonymous, contact the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

