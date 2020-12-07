Relief fund demand spikes as congress finalizes stimulus plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As businesses close once again due to the stay-at-home orders. Food banks are also reporting increases in demand in relief fund from the state. 

KRON4’s Noelle Bellow speaks with Congressman Eric Swalwell on possible relief from the state as congress finalizes the stimulus plan.

