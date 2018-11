Reno-Tahoe region drops effort to host 2030 Winter Olympics

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 20 Jan 2002: The Olympic Flame burns in front of the 1960 Winter Olympic Flame during the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Torch Relay in Squaw Valley, California. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw/Pool/Getty Images

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) - The Reno-Tahoe area will not be making a play to host the Winter Olympics.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported Monday that the Reno-Tahoe Winter Games Coalition announced it was declining a bid invitation from the U.S. Olympic Committee.

According to the coalition's board chairman, it would not be practical financially to put in a bid.

Chairman Brian Krolicki said in a statement it was honored to be considered alongside Denver and Salt Lake City as possible hosts for the 2030 games.

The invitation calls for a detailed workbook addressing venue planning, transportation planning, security and other issues.

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland says the committee looks forward to identifying new opportunities for the Reno-Tahoe region.

The area hosted the 1960 Olympic Winter Games.

