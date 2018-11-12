California

Reno-Tahoe region drops effort to host 2030 Winter Olympics

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 12:24 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 12:24 PM PST

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) - The Reno-Tahoe area will not be making a play to host the Winter Olympics.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported Monday that the Reno-Tahoe Winter Games Coalition announced it was declining a bid invitation from the U.S. Olympic Committee.

According to the coalition's board chairman, it would not be practical financially to put in a bid.

Chairman Brian Krolicki said in a statement it was honored to be considered alongside Denver and Salt Lake City as possible hosts for the 2030 games.

The invitation calls for a detailed workbook addressing venue planning, transportation planning, security and other issues.

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland says the committee looks forward to identifying new opportunities for the Reno-Tahoe region.

The area hosted the 1960 Olympic Winter Games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

