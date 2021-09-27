Rent relief: How California renters and landlords can apply for help

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 21: A sign is posted in front of an apartment building on April 21, 2015 in San Francisco, California. According to a report by Forbes magazine, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose top the list of worst places in the nation for renters. Bay Area renters are faced with extremely low vacancy rates that have prompted high rents that average over $3,100 for a one bedroom in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

State program has paid or is preparing to pay $1.5 billion in rental assistance to low-income tenants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program on Monday reaches a significant milestone.

According to the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, by the end of today, more than $1 billion in rent and utility assistance has been paid or approved for payment, assisting over 74,000 additional households.

“In just six months, we have provided essential assistance to more than 44,000 households to keep families safely housed,” said Governor Newsom. “Our program has been so successful that cities like Los Angeles decided to join efforts with the state to have an even greater impact.”

More than $526 million of the $1 billion in rental and utility assistance has already been distributed to 44,432 low-income California households who suffered financial hardship because of the pandemic.

Both renters and landlords can apply for assistance.

>> Learn more about the application process here.

Starting Oct. 1 through March 31, 2022, tenants earning less than 80% of the area median income will be protected through a pre-eviction diversion process through the courts so long as they have submitted a completed application for rental relief through either the state or a locally administered program.

“We have been moving with a sense of urgency to ensure that renters and landlords who need assistance can get it as quickly as possible,” said Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Keeping families stably housed continues to be a critical public health measure, as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

You can see the state’s overall rent relief numbers and more on the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program dashboard.

Learn more here.