Reopening California: Newsom to release new guidelines for businesses as state moves into next phase

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday is expected to provide new guidelines for reopening some businesses during the pandemic as California moves into the second phase of its reopening plan.

Earlier this week, the governor had announced that due to the state’s progress in fighting COVID-19 in areas such as stabilized hospitalization and ICU numbers, some California businesses will be allowed to reopen as early as Friday, May 8.

According to Newsom, California has achieved the following key measures that has pushed it forward into Phase 2:

Stability of Hospitalizations

Personal Protective Equipment Inventory

Health Care Surge Capacity

Testing Capacity

Contact Tracing Capability

Public Health Guidance in Place

Updated guidelines to be released today will apply to sectors including some retail, manufacturing, and logistics businesses, which will outline modifications that lower the risk of virus transmission.

Businesses and employers in those sectors will be able to reopen as soon as Friday as long as they can meet the guidelines provided by the state.

Not all Stage 2 businesses will be able to open Friday with modifications.

Some examples of businesses that can open with modifications include bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores.

Other Stage 2 sectors, such as offices and dine-in restaurants, will be part of a later Stage 2 opening. Not included in Friday’s reopening are offices, seated dining at restaurants, shopping malls or schools.

Newsom said the state is working with school districts and the California education community to determine how best and safely to reopen.

While the state will be moving from Stage 1 to Stage 2, counties can choose to continue more restrictive measures in place based on their local conditions, and the state expects some counties to keep their more restrictive stay-at-home orders in place beyond May 8.

In the Bay Area, stay-at-home orders in effect through May 31 for six Bay Area counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, and Sonoma – plus the city of Berkeley will continue to be enforced and take precedence over the statewide order.

Solano County, however, is moving toward reopening some businesses, as local jurisdictions ultimately have the final say on whether or not to reopen.

