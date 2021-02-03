Reopening schools: California continues to work on agreement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – State leaders say they’re confident they’ll be able to reach an agreement with districts and teachers unions to reopen schools for in-person learning.

“We are committed to getting our schools open for in-person instruction,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Governor Newsom and some state lawmakers said Wednesday’s work continues to try to safely reopen schools for in-person learning.

Newsom aiming to stick with his plan saying the disabled and youngest school children should be back in buildings sooner than older students, proposing to provide billions to support personal protective equipment, testing, and contact tracing.

Some districts, teachers’ unions, and lawmakers have scrutinized the plan saying the administration isn’t giving districts enough time to plan and apply for the money and other logistical problems.

Senator Nancy Skinner is the chair of the senate budget committee.

“No one in their right mind wants to get COVID-19, so of course we have legitimate concerns whether its teachers, parents, what have you on if schools will open safely. We’re just hammering out the details to do that and I’m confident we’ll get there,” State Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Oakland, said.

Educators from districts across the state say they need to be vaccinated before teaching in person.

Newsom says they are prioritized for vaccinations in upcoming Phase 1B.

“What we believe is exactly what the CDC, Dr. Fauci, the Biden administration believes, that we can safely reopen schools as we process a prioritization to our teachers,” Newsom said.

The governor also noted there were 87 positive cases in schools in January despite the post-holiday surge. That number is apparently smaller than what was recorded in November and December.

Where this data came from, where those cases were and if this data will be made public, his administration has not said.

We reached out to the California Teacher’s Association for comment but have not heard back.