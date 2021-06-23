Report: Gov. Newsom misled public on wildfire prevention projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Improving the state’s wildfire prevention has been one of Governor Gavin Newsom’s key promises but an investigation from Capital Public Radio shows he misled the public on the state’s wildfire prevention projects.

“We’ve got to step our game, dare I say it, get our act together,” Newsom said in March of 2019 as he launched 35 high-priority forest management projects meant to protect hundreds of communities in fire-prone parts of California.

In the numerous press conferences that followed, Newsom touted the program and since early 2020 has claimed those projects are finished with 90,000 acres managed.

But CapRadio’s investigation released Wednesday showed the governor misled the public on that figure, with only 13% of those 90,000 acres actually managed.

The report also showed in 2020, Cal Fire’s fuel reduction numbers dropped by half as the administration cut $150 million from the agency’s wildfire prevention budget.

In the report, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter took the blame for the inaccurate number of acres burned, saying Cal Fire had neither “done our job educating the public nor the governor’s office” about its wildfire prevention efforts.

Governor Newsom has yet to respond to the findings.

Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong, vice-chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, has called for an oversight hearing into Newsom’s administration in response to CapRadio’s findings.

JUST IN: CA Assembly Budget Vice Chair @AsmVinceFong calls for an oversight hearing into Newsom's administration in response to NPR report on wildfire prevention.



I have reached out to Democratic leaders in the legislature, but so far silence. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 23, 2021

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, is among the state lawmakers disturbed by the report.

“The buck stops here. It is not Porter’s fault, it’s not the firefighters’ fault,” he said. “He said a bunch of things that turned out to be exaggerations, misrepresentations, if not outright deception.”

The findings come as Governor Newsom faces a recall election later this year.

Former San Diego mayor and Republican candidate Kevin Faulconer weighed in on the issue during a stop Wednesday at the State Capitol.

“You have to be upfront. You have to be open and honest with the public, and particularly on an issue that is so important to all of us in terms of wildfire prevention,” Faulconer said.

Democratic legislative leaders and other Democratic lawmakers have yet to respond to the report.

Newsom proposed more than $1 billion in funds for wildfire prevention this year, but experts and some of his critics have noted that actually tackling this issue will require ongoing money.