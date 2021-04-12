Reports of armed man leads to evacuation at Los Angeles school

A suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man with a rifle near campus prompted the evacuation of all students and staff at a Sylmar school Monday afternoon, police said.

The Los Angeles School Police Department first reported a lockdown at Sylmar Charter High School on Borden Avenue around 1 p.m., saying there was a man with a rifle on the north perimeter.

Residents were asked to stay away from the area as law enforcement responded.

By 1:48 p.m., police said the suspect was believed to be in an apartment complex on the north side of the perimeter.

At that time, school police were gathering staff on campus and escorting them to another location. All students and staff had been safely evacuated by 2:12 p.m., according to the department.

About half an hour later, police said the suspect was taken into custody and the lockdown at the high school was lifted.

Police didn’t identify the suspect, but he was described as being a man in his early 20s.

Officials didn’t say whether the suspect was in possession of any weapons when he was arrested.

There were few students and staff on campus at the time, and just about a dozen people had to be evacuated, according to L.A. School Police Sgt. Rudy Perez.

The sergeant said there was no threat to the school but it was evacuated as a precaution as the Los Angeles Police Department sought the suspect, who was outside the campus.

No further details were immediately available.