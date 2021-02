(KRON) – If you want to catch this year’s ‘Firefall’ in Yosemite, you’ll need to act quickly.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a reservation is required.

The natural phenomenal briefly occurs when the sun sets at Horsetail Falls, and the reflection on the waterfall gives off a light show.

It’s all reliant on timing.

This year, you can catch the show between Feb. 13 to Feb. 25.

Click here to reserve your spot.