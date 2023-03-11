The County of Monterey, Calif. logo. seal (Photo courtesy of the County of Monterey)

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Residents of Pajaro are advised not to use tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice, county officials said Saturday.

The wells for the Pajaro Sunny Mesa Water District were flooded during the recent storms and flood water may have entered into the well casing. The flood water may be contaminated with chemicals that would not be made safe by boiling or disinfection, so residents risk illness by using tap water for drinking or cooking, officials said.

Instead, residents should use bottled water for all drinking including baby formula and juice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting water stand will not make the water safe, officials said.

The Pajaro Sunny Mesa Water District will inform residents when tests show that the water is safe again. For more information, residents can call Pajaro Sunny Mesa Water District’s Main Office: 831-710-7177.

