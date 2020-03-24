Restaurants urge Californians to order out for ‘Great American Takeout’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As millions of Californians remain under orders to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants who have been hit hard financially are asking for your support to keep up-and-running.

A coalition of restaurants is urging the public to participate in the Great American Takeout on Tuesday by ordering out from local restaurants.

“America’s restaurants are in crisis. On March 24, we’re asking Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating a delivery or pickup meal,” a tweet from the initiative read.

On March 24, we’re asking Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating a delivery or pick-up meal. — #thegreatamericantakeout (@TheGATakeout) March 20, 2020

This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all California restaurants to suspend dine-in services during the shelter-in-place order.

Some restaurants participating in the initiative include the Cheesecake Factory, which is offering a free slice with orders over $30, and California Pizza Kitchen, which is offering $10 off any order $40 or more.

People are asked to share the initiative and take to social media to document their purchase and support with the hashtag #thegreatamericantakeout.

