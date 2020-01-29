Reward increased to $200,000 for information on murder of Santa Cruz tech exec

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office released new information at a press conference on Wednesday regarding the kidnapping and murder of the millionaire tech exec Tushar Atre in October of 2019.

In the press conference, authorities released three new details: New surveillance video showing a person of interest on a bicycle, the path Atre’s white BMW traveled following the kidnapping, and a reward increase to $200,000.

Surveillance Video:

The surveillance video shows a person of interest riding up to the front of Atre’s house on a bicycle around 12:18 a.m., just two and a half hours prior to Atre’s disappearance.

Officers say the video shows the person on the bike stop and stare at Atre’s house before riding away.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the publics’ help to identify this person in order to bring them in for questioning as to why they road up hours before the incident.

Surveillance video of person of interest on bicycle. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

White BMW Path Traveled:

Authorities released a detailed outline of the path Atre’s BMW took after being taken from his home.

The BMW started down East Cliff Drive toward 41st Avenue, turned onto 41st Avenue, and drove the entire length of 41st before turning southbound onto Soquel Drive.

Path the Atre’s white BMW traveled. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

Video shows the BMW driving up Porter Street toward Soquel San Jose Road where the car was eventually located in the 24000 block.

Sheriff’s are asking if anyone was driving those roads at this time or if you are a resident in the area who saw the BMW or any other suspicious vehicles, to contact the department.

(Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

$200,000 Reward:

Concerned community members have offered a $200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in regards to the murder.

Sheriff’s say this is the largest reward to be offered in Santa Cruz County history.

Officials are hoping someone will come forward with information. The reward will last until July 22, 2020.

The sheriff’s anonymous tip line is (831) 454-7631.