SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ocean temperatures in the Pacific aren’t increasing at the rates of the Atlantic right now, but scientists worry that an El Niño year will cause another marine heat wave here in California.

The state’s last El Niño was from about 2014 to 2016, and the Marine Mammal Center says they are still seeing impacts. Laura Gill, public programs manager at the center, says climate change is causing food sources for seal pups to move further offshore.

“That ultimately can lead to malnutrition and those younger pups washing back up on shore and beaches looking lethargic and skinny,” Gill told KRON4.

Rare sightings such as gray whales swimming near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the washing up of a dead gray whale on Angel Island are also likely related to climate change, according to the center.

The next El Niño is predicted for later this year and that has scientists concerned.

Ocean Conservation Research Scientist Joshua Smith at the Monterey Bay Aquarium says the last marine heat wave caused booms of sea urchins that depleted kelp forests. “The urchins just went nuts and they started eating a ton of kelp, so we saw this widespread loss of kelp forest here in Central and Northern California and these outbreaks of sea urchins.”

According to Smith, fishing industries also take a hit when El Niño causes ocean temperatures to rise. Decreased populations of sardines in 2015 prompted Washington to declare a federal disaster, and coral bleaching in Florida could remove billions from the local economy.

Smith says it’s important for politicians to pass legislation that encourages climate solutions. “With climate change, these heat waves are going to increase in frequency, we’re going to see more of them, and they’re going to increase in magnitude. They’re going to become more severe.”

What can people do to try and make a difference? Avoiding single-use plastics, choosing sustainable seafood that avoids harmful fishing practices, as well as joining ocean restoration efforts such as beach clean-ups are a few things that Smith recommends.