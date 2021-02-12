Rite Aid to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Rite Aid will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations at some of its pharmacies in California, the company announced.

Rite Aid is partnering with the federal government to distribute doses of the vaccine in five states and two jurisdictions: California, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and New York City.

Each participating store will receive about 100 doses per week. That number will increase over time.

Those who are currently eligible to get the vaccine must make an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Rite Aid will be providing vaccinations in over half of its locations and expects to provide vaccinations in all its locations once supply is available.

“With vaccine demand outpacing supply, the establishment of an additional channel for vaccine allocation and distribution is an important and positive first step in the effort to end COVID-19,” Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid president and chief executive officer, said. “Initially, vaccine appointments will still be difficult to schedule at any provider. However, we expect to see availability of the vaccine improve over time, and Rite Aid stands ready to administer as many vaccines as we are allocated quickly, safely and efficiently.”

As supply becomes more available, Rite Aid says it will increase the number of its stores offering vaccines.

For eligibility information and scheduling, click here.

Rite Aid joins CVS Pharmacy in distributing vaccines.

CVS locations nationwide began giving free doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people on Friday.