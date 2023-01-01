A plane crashed around 2:40 p.m. on Jan.1 at Watsonville Municipal Airport (City of Watsonville).

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A plane crash at Watsonville Airport has caused roads to close Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. Buena Vista Drive at Calabasas Road and Buena Vista Drive at Freedom Boulevard are closed as of 3:30 p.m.

A 73-year-old pilot was alone in the crash, according to Watsonville city officials. She was taken to a hospital where she sustained moderate injuries but is expected to be “okay.”

The public is advised to avoid the area. Officials said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m.

This story will be updated.