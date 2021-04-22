Rob Bonta confirmed as CA Attorney General

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rob Bonta was confirmed to be California’s new Attorney General on Thursday.

JUST IN: California legislature confirms Rob Bonta as the next state Attorney General.



Assembly voted 62-0

Senate 29-6 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 22, 2021

Bonta is promising to hold police accountable for misconduct as his first priority.

The assemblyman said Wednesday he would implement a new state law requiring the state’s top law enforcement officer to investigate every fatal police shooting of an unarmed civilian.

He now succeeds Xavier Becerra, who resigned to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

Becerra had opposed investigating all slayings by police, saying the attorney general’s office lacked enough staff and money. Bonta also said he would comply on releasing police and gun violence records where Becerra had balked.