Robert Durst found guilty of first degree murder

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON/AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst was found guilty of first degree murder for killing his best friend Susan Berman more than 20 years ago in her Los Angeles home.

He will face life in prison.

Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and suspected killing of his wife in New York in 1982.

Durst testified he didn’t kill his wife or Berman, though he said he’d lie if he had done so.

He was acquitted of murder in the 2001 killing of a neighbor in Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.