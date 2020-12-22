San Quentin death row inmate Royce Lyn Scott found dead

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate who has been on death row for 23 years died of unknown causes.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 62-year-old Royce Lyn Scott died at a hospital outside the jail on Sunday evening. An autopsy is pending, but officials do not believe he was killed.

He was put on death row on Sept. 25, 1997 in California after being convicted for the murder and sexual assault of 78-year-old Della Morris in her Riverside County home. The CDCR said he was also charged with burglary, rape and sodomy special circumstance.